AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews on Sunday were able to stop the forward progress of a vegetation fire that forced evacuation orders near Lake Amador.
According to Cal Fire, the blaze has burned 50 to 60 acres near Red Valley Road and Jackson Valley Road, south of Ione near Lake Amador.
The evacuations, which have since been lifted were for Goose Hill Ranch Road and the Lake Amador campground. Additionally, Jackson Valley Highway was closed between Highway 88 and Buena Vista Road but has also since reopened.
As of 6:30 p.m., the fire was still at 30% containment, but Cal Fire said crews would remain throughout the night to strengthen containment lines and mop up hotspots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.