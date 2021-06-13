COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Midtown Sacramento, Sacramento Fire Department

MIDTOWN (CBS13) – Sacramento firefighters were battling a fire at a three-story residential building in midtown on Sunday night.

At around 8:45 p.m., heavy flames were in the back of the structure along 22nd Street near Capitol Avenue, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire department said multiple buildings in the area were exposed and power lines were down behind the structure that was on fire.

Multiple resources have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.