MIDTOWN (CBS13) – Sacramento firefighters were battling a fire at a three-story residential building in midtown on Sunday night.
At around 8:45 p.m., heavy flames were in the back of the structure along 22nd Street near Capitol Avenue, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Incident info: 1300 Block of 22nd Street. Large 3 story residential structure with heavy fire on the exterior of the backside. Multiple exposure buildings with power lines down in the rear of the primary fire building. 2nd Alarm requested. pic.twitter.com/jkLhXIeFxJ
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 14, 2021
The fire department said multiple buildings in the area were exposed and power lines were down behind the structure that was on fire.
Multiple resources have been called to the scene.
This is a developing story.