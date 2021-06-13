ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Crews knocked down a fire that damaged two homes in Roseville on Sunday.
According to the Roseville Fire Department, reports of a garage fire in the Fiddyment Farms neighborhood came in just after 9 a.m. Upon arrival just four minutes later, crews discovered the flames were spreading to a neighboring home.READ MORE: Firefighters Battle Flames At Three-Story Residential Building In Midtown Sacramento
Additional aid was called to the scene and crews immediately began search and rescue efforts during an aggressive fire attack in the home where the garage caught fire, the department said. At around 9:19 p.m., additional units arrived and assisted with the firefight and search and rescue efforts for both homes impacted by the fire.READ MORE: Evacuations Lifted, Forward Progress Stopped For Vegetation Fire Burning Near Lake Amador
The Roseville Fire Department said the electrical panel for the second home had burned through and the fire was mostly contained to the outside of the home. Utilities were called to the scene to secure the panel, and firefighters were able to knock down the flames by 10:04 a.m.
An extensive mop-up and overhaul were performed at the first home.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Highway 99 Closure Now In Place: How To Get Around It
There were no injuries reported in the fire. The cause also remains under investigation.