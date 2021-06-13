YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – Cal Fire was battling a large vegetation fire north of Beale Air Force Base on Sunday night.
The Yuba County fire, dubbed the Beale Fire, was burning in the area of Hammonton Smartsville Road and Henwood Ranch Road east.
As of 9 p.m., the Beale Fire was recorded at 150 acres burned with no containment.
The cause is under investigation.
An evacuation advisory was issued for the areas of Smartsville and Timbuctoo, but has since been lifted.
No further information on the fire was available at this time.
Just days ago, a nearly 1,000-acre fire caused evacuations on Beale AFB and destroyed one Yuba County family’s home.