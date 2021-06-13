LODI (CBS13) – A 25-year-old man died after being shot multiple times overnight in Lodi, police said on Sunday.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was found shot in the front yard of a home along North Central Avenue, according to the Lodi Police Department. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Lodi police said officers were dispatched just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of the shooting.
Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.