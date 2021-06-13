SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – From June 17-19, a heatwave moving across Northern California could see temperatures rise well into the triple digits, the National Weather Service (NWS) Sacramento said on Sunday.

According to the NWS, temperatures in the Sacramento Valley, foothills and Delta could reach as high as 113 degrees, with next Thursday and Friday expected to be the hottest days of the heatwave. Lows in the valley and foothills are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 80s.

An excessive heat watch issued by the agency will go into effect, at noon on Thursday, June 17.

During the heatwave, it is advised to drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous outdoor activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pets should not be left outdoors for long periods of time during the heatwave.

Stay indoors when you can, and if possible, plan to be in air-conditioned areas.

California power grid operator said it expects high electric demand during the heatwave. Though it said Sunday it anticipates adequate power supplies and no shutoffs during the heatwave, California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is calling on the public to conserve energy.

“It is still too early to know the precise impact that next week’s high temperatures will have on the electric grid,” CAISO said Friday. “But the ISO is closely monitoring conditions and the anticipated increase in demand for electricity and will issue additional public notifications as warranted.”

This will be the second major heatwave to hit the Northern California region so far this year. The last heatwave brought highs of around 105 to the valley Memorial Day Weekend.