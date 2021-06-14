CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A mountain lion has been reportedly sighted in the Citrus Heights area, police say.
The sighting was reported on Sunday in the area of Verner Avenue.
Citrus Heights police say officers responded to the scene and did indeed see the mountain lion in a tree of a home in the area.
Citrus Heights police say officers responded to the scene and did indeed see the mountain lion in a tree of a home in the area.

California Fish and Wildlife was called to the scene, but the big cat had fled by the time they arrived. The animal is believed to have run into a nearby cemetery.
No other confirmed sightings have been reported since then.
Anyone who wants to report a sighting is urged to go to this link on Fish and Wildlife's website. People are urged to only call 911 for a sighting if they feel threatened by the animal.
Mountain lion sightings, while uncommon in the Sacramento Valley, are not unheard of. In one incident back in 2019, a mountain lion made its way all the way to the Natomas neighborhood of Sacramento and was captured on surveillance video walking around. It was eventually tracked down by a warden and safely tranquilized.