STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton non-profit organization has announced it will be closing after the arrest of its founder last month.
Sammy Nunez is a prominent Stockton civic leader and the found of Fathers & Families of San Joaquin. The organization, which has been around for nearly two decades, had recently been helping families with funeral expenses for loved ones lost to COVID-19.
However, back in May, Nunez was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 10.
The organization announced Nunez was no longer employed by them after the arrest. They also stated that they were committed to continuing their mission.
But, on Monday, Fathers & Families revealed that the situation has forced them to cease operations.
“The healing process will be long, but the vision that the organization began must live on,” Fathers & Families stated.
The organization said millions of dollars in fund and partnerships had been terminated after Nunez's arrest.
While they are winding down operations, Fathers & Families noted that they are looking into the possibility of moving their most critical services to other non-profits in the area.