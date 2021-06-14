WHEATLAND (CBS13) — KISS will be swinging by the Sacramento Valley as part of their “End of the Road” final tour this year.
Like all other artists, the COVID-19 pandemic forced KISS to reschedule their list of tour dates last year.
READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Possible?
JUST ANNOUNCED: Rescheduled & new #EndOfTheRoad US dates for 2021! We will be offering VIP experiences & special #KISSArmy fan presales beginning Tuesday June 15th at 10am local. For more information visit https://t.co/wahTtbNMk5 pic.twitter.com/E9qJHzRfBk
— KISS (@kiss) June 14, 2021
Now, with states opening back up and restrictions being relaxed, more artists are getting their summer and later 2021 tour dates in order.
Not only did KISS announce rescheduled shows on Monday, they also added some new spots – including a date at the Toyota Amphitheatre on Sept. 12, 2021.
"Time marched on but we couldn't. Now, the boots are on and we're hauling an extra year's worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK!" KISS said in a statement.
The KISS Army can start buying tickets for the show with pre-sales starting June 15. Tickets for the general public go on sale starting June 18.