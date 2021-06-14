COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Modesto News, stanislaus county

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Several local agencies responded to help battle a raging fire at a pallet yard near Modesto early Monday morning.

The fire was at a pallet yard along the 700 block of E. Hatch Road.

It’s unclear exactly when the fire started, but firefighters had to deal with heavy flames and smoke.

A total of five engines, two trucks and two battalions were needed to help get the fire under control, authorities say. Firefighters from Stanislaus County, Modesto and Ceres responded to the scene.

Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.