STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Several local agencies responded to help battle a raging fire at a pallet yard near Modesto early Monday morning.
The fire was at a pallet yard along the 700 block of E. Hatch Road.
Early this morning #SCFPD assisted @ModestoFire and @CeresFire with a pallet yard fire in the 700 blk of E Hatch rd. 5 engines 2 trucks and 2 Battalions were needed to get this fire under control. E21 currently covering the @CityOfCeres @modbee @Code3N @SCF_Alerts pic.twitter.com/4kXErB4Oir
— Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) June 14, 2021
It’s unclear exactly when the fire started, but firefighters had to deal with heavy flames and smoke.
A total of five engines, two trucks and two battalions were needed to help get the fire under control, authorities say. Firefighters from Stanislaus County, Modesto and Ceres responded to the scene.
Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.