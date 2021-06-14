COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMElevation with Steven Furtick
    01:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

Vax Fax
http://www.VaxFax.net

Starstruck
Starstruck Premieres on HBO Max

READ MORE: Heavy Early Morning Traffic Expected To Start Week As Highway 99 Construction Continues

Bark to Barn Pet & Farm Sitting
Serving El Dorado County
http://www.barktobarn.com
info@barktobarn.com
Instagram: barktobarnpetfarm

Light Summer Bites
Instagram: @nutritionbymia

Kopper and Knot
http://www.Kopperandknotdesigns.com
Instagram & Tiktok: @kopperandknot

READ MORE: Non-Profit Fighting Hometown 'Brain Drain' Among College Graduates Offers Fellowships In Stockton

SMASH for STEM
http://www.smash.org
Twitter: @SMASHprogram
Facebook: @smashprogram
Instagram: @smash_program
LinkedIn: SMASH

Pixar Star
http://www.movies.disney.com/luca

Spooner Lake Groundbreaking
http://www.parks.nv.gov/spooner

MORE NEWS: Sacramento Highway 99 Closure Now In Place: How To Get Around It

Creative Maker/Prickly Pear
Etsy: BLouiseDesigns
http://www.thepricklypear.com
Instagram @b.louisegraphics