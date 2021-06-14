SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Even with California’s higher vaccination rate, another new incentive will be announced on Monday for people who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to officially announce the "California Dream Vacations" initiative.
Exactly what the initiative will offer has not been detailed, but Newsom will talk about it while also highlighting investments to jumpstart the travel and tourism industry as part of his California comeback plan.
Last week, the second round of people who won $50,000 each for getting vaccinated was announced as part of California's vaccine lottery. On Tuesday, officials will announce the grand prize: $1.5 million each for 10 fully vaccinated people.
Tuesday is also the day California is set to fully reopen its economy. Starting tomorrow, social distancing and capacity limits for people are being dropped.
People who are fully vaccinated will also be able to go maskless in most places.
Newsom is set to speak about the California Dream Vacations initiative at 9:30 a.m. Watch live on CBS13.com.