STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot dead in Stockton on Monday morning.
Stockton police say, just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the area of Grant and Worth streets to investigate a reported shooting. Officers soon found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
Officers started live-saving measures, but police say the woman was eventually pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
The name and exact age of the woman have not been released at this point.
Exactly what led up to the woman is still under investigation. Homicide detectives have taken over the case, but no motive or suspect information was available.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.