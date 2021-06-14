WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police say a drone helped them safely find a suspect who had allegedly put a handgun to a person’s head in West Sacramento over the weekend.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon. West Sacramento police say officers initially responded to the area of Drever Street to investigate an armed robbery that had just occurred.
Officers say the victim told them that the suspect had pressed what looked like a black handgun to their head. The victim also reported that the suspect’s behavior appeared to be unstable – with him possibly shooting at police if he were confronted, the victim said.
A search of the area was then done using an Unmanned Aircraft Systems drone, with the suspect eventually being found under a bridge.
With the help of the Crisis Negotiation Team, the suspect surrendered peacefully.
Police say they found a black BB gun in the area and live ammunition. Officers have not found the second weapon that the victim originally reported seeing.
The suspect has been booked into Yolo County Jail and is facing charges of robbery, criminal threats and being a felon in possession of ammunition.