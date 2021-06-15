COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – A deadly DUI crash in the California foothills killed three people, and the only survivor is the alleged drunk driver.

The crash happened Monday night on Highway 88 near Ione in Amador County.

Police say a Stockton man was trying to get away from a CHP officer when he crossed the double-yellow line and slammed head-on into another car.

His passenger, along with both people inside the other car, were killed.
The CHP officer was able to pull the driver from the car before it was consumed by flames.

That driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. CHP believes alcohol played a factor in the crash.