SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On the same day as California fully reopens its economy, 10 vaccinated people will be winning $1.5 million each.
The drawing is part of the state's "Vax For The Win" effort to entice more Californians to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Over the past few weeks, the state has already selected 30 people to get $50,000 each. All newly vaccinated people will also be getting $50 prepaid or grocery cards, while supplies last.
On Monday, Newsom also announced the California Dream Vacation incentive that will select six people to win a trip to destinations like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego. That drawing is set to happen on July 1.
All of the drawings are selecting people who have been at least partially vaccinated, meaning those who got their shot in California don’t need to do anything to enter.
People who win do not need to reveal their identity.
California officials say nearly 40 million vaccine doses have been given out in the state so far, with more than 70 percent eligible Californians now having gotten at least part of their vaccination.
Tuesday’s drawing for the $1.5 million prizes is set to start at 10:30 a.m. Watch live on CBS13.com.