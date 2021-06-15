COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
RIO LINDA (CBS13) – One person has been killed in a vehicle crash Monday in Rio Linda.

The crash happened at Elkhorn Boulevard and Dry Creek Road. Around 9 p.m., a BMW sedan left the road and hit a light pole on Rio Linda High property, destroying the car and killing the driver of the vehicle, according to the CHP.

He was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

Witnesses say the man was driving fast at the time. It’s unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.

No further information has been released.