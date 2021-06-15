SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Caltrans says that the Fix 99 project in Sacramento has been partially completed.
The project involved replacing the deck of the Highway 99 overpass at 21st Street. The stretch of highway had to be closed between 47th Avenue and the Highway 50 connector on Friday at 8 p.m., as a result.
Southbound lanes of the highway are back open. Northbound lanes are expected to open around midnight.
The highway wasn’t scheduled to reopen until Wednesday, June 16 at 4 a.m.
Traffic shifts and lane reductions would have lasted six months, so Caltrans says they decided on a 99-hour closure to finish the work as quickly as possible.
The bridge deck was deteriorated and exhibiting significant corrosion, spalling concrete, and cracking due to wear and tear from high traffic volumes, weather, and age.
“Our goal was to replace the bridge deck in 99 hours and thanks to the dedication, hard work, and tenacity of our crews working around the clock we surpassed expectations,” said District 3 Director Amarjeet S. Benipal.
Minor road grinding, shoulder, and median work will happen on Friday, June 18, 2021, under normal lane closures.
[Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the highway fully reopened.]
