By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With temperatures expected to spike for an extended period later in the week, the City of Sacramento says it will be opening cooling centers.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning starting 11 p.m. Thursday until Saturday.

Valley and foothill highs are expected to reach between 100-113 degrees. Overnight lows could only reach the 80s in some places as well, forecasters say.

Sacramento officials say two cooling centers will be opening on Thursday: one at the Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Boulevard, and another at the Hart Senior Center along 27th Street.

Both cooling centers will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, officials say.

Aside from pools and other waterways, the city notes that spray parks will also be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City leaders say they are monitoring the weather closely and will extend operations of the cooling centers if needed.