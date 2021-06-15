COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Placer County, Plane Crash, Truckee News

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crash left one person dead and another person hurt near Truckee late Tuesday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies and Cal Fire responded to a report of a plane crash in the Martis Valley a little before 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Poll: Will You Still Be Wearing A Mask, Even Now That California Has Relaxed Its Guidelines?

READ MORE: Will The Ford Maverick Be A Game-Changer In The Auto Industry?

At the scene along Snowshoe Thompson Circle, deputies found a small plane had crashed. Two people were on board; one of those passengers were killed in the crash while the other was injured.

The second person who was hurt suffered critical injuries, the Truckee Fire Protection District said in a statement. The crash did not cause a fire, officials say.

Exactly what led to plane crashing isn’t clear, but an FAA official said the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Truckee-Tahoe Airport. Officials say the plane’s emergency parachute deployed in the incident.

The tail number of the aircraft is not being released at this point.

MORE NEWS: Police: Vandal Caused $20K In Damage To Windows Of Oakdale Businesses

Both the FAA and NTSB will be investigating.