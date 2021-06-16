LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS13) — California’s power grid operator is asking residents to conserve power for a few hours Thursday evening as record-breaking heat blankets the West this week.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) on Wednesday issued a Flex Alert for Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. to help relieve stress on the state’s power grid. It asks Californians to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights and avoid use of major appliances.

“The public’s help is essential when extreme weather or other factors beyond our control put undue stress on the electric grid,” said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of CAISO. “We have seen the huge impact that occurs when consumers pitch in and limit their energy use. Their cooperation can really make a difference.”

Earlier on Wednesday, CAISO said it didn’t anticipate any rolling blackouts during the heatwave

Summerlike heat arrived with spring still on the calendar as a dome of high pressure covered the West. Oppressive daytime highs have been followed by very warm nights.

The Sacramento region is expected to be well into the triple digits through Saturday. Palm Springs hit a record 120 degrees on Tuesday, four degrees above the old June 15 record set in 1961.

A coastal eddy swirling low clouds over Southern California brought enough cooling Wednesday for forecasters to reduce some excessive-heat warnings to advisories around the Los Angeles region.

A milky haze of smoke from fires in Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico also blew over Southern California, the National Weather Service said.

Excessive-heat warnings were going into effect in the Central Valley, where some locations could see highs up to 113 degrees.