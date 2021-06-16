ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Officers say speed was likely a factor in a three-car crash that sent four people to the hospital early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on eastbound Laguna Boulevard, near Santorini Drive.READ MORE: Officers Flagged Down By Injured Man, Loud Boom Under Investigation In North Sacramento
READ MORE: City Hall Hire Skyler Henry Prompts Unusual Promise Of No Threat To Colleagues Safety
3 car crash shuts down Laguna Blvd East near Franklin. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/RuZGIN4LWc
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 16, 2021
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but authorities said high speeds were involved.
A total of three vehicles ended up crashing – with the cars taking out some trees and a light pole in the process. Witnesses at the scene also reported seeing one driver ejected.
Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. No updates on their conditions have been given at this point.MORE NEWS: Ford Maverick: Hybrid Truck 'Challenges Status Quo, Stereotypes' Of Pickups, Expert Says
Eastbound Laguna Boulevard was closed for a time as debris was cleaned up. All lanes were back open by the morning commute hours.