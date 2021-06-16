COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Folsom Lake, Plane Crash

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Authorities say the wreckage found in Folsom Lake last week was from a 1986 incident, not the 1965 crash that left four people dead.

A group testing sonar technology found the fully intact plane submerged in 160 feet of water.

The technicians said they were confident the plane matched the description of a Piper Comanche 250 that crashed near Folsom Dam back in 1965. Four people were killed in that crash – and the bodies of three people were never found.

On Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced that a dive team went back out with the sonar group to get more in-depth images of the plane.

With the new images, investigators have determined that the wreckage was actually from a 1986 incident. In that crash, the sheriff’s office says no fatalities were reported.

The sheriff’s office also noted that the family of the 1965 crash victims do not want others to look for the crash or any possible remains.