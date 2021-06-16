ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Crews on Wednesday were battling a grass fire in Elk Grove that forced evacuations and was threatening structures, the Cosumnes Fire Department said.
The fire was along Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road. The fire has burned about 73 acres and was threatening around 20 structures, officials said. Though, the department said at around 5 p.m. that forward progress of the fire was stopped.
Cosumnes Fire said it was coordinating evacuations with Elk Grove police for the area.
A photo from the fire department shows a large plume of smoke in the sky near homes.
Cosumnes Fire is at the scene of a grass fire threatening structures on Sheldon Rd between Waterman and Bradshaw. PIO is currently available by phone. pic.twitter.com/IVzDV1TIhG
Cosumnes Fire said the grass fire was upgraded to two alarms and multiple resources were on the scene
At this time, it is unclear what started the fire.
This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.