MODESTO (CBS13) — A woman has died from her injuries after she was struck by a car in Modesto early Monday morning.
Modesto police say, just after 3 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a Cadillac heading northbound along McHenry Avenue, near Standiford Avenue.
Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigating.
The woman that was struck was rushed to the hospital. Police say she died from her injuries the next day; her name and age have not been released at this point.
Investigators say neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.