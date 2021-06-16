SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was found hurt and a loud boom was heard at a home in North Sacramento on Wednesday morning.
Sacramento police say officers were flagged down by a man with a serious hand injury along the 2800 block of Marysville Boulevard.
At some point, police say a loud boom was also heard coming from a home in the area.
Marysville Boulevard is now closed in the immediate area as officers investigate the scene.
No other injuries have been reported, police say.