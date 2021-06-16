SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As the region is hit by another heatwave, people were hitting Sacramento area pools to stay cool, but health officials are warning of the dangers of high heat.

Staying cool and hydrated is vital during extreme heat, as Northern California is expected to be well into triple-digit temperatures through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday are expected to be the hottest.

“I already have a sun hat on,” Laura Lee said.

Lee said she has learned from her past, having experienced heat exhaustion once before while playing tennis.

“And next, I went in the training room and they said I had never melted ice so fast,” she said.

Dr. Ronn Berrol with Sutter Health says during excessive heat warnings some people may not experience symptoms of a heat-related illness right away. He says it’s important to stay cool and hydrated while keeping days three and four or beyond during a heatwave in mind.

“The continual assaults on your ability to regulate your temperature and stay cool and sometimes it’s like day 3, suddenly you just start seeing a lot of people come in with incredibly high temperatures that you don’t see any other time of the year,” he said.

Lee said she takes extra measures to also protect her skin.

“I’ve had skin cancer so I wear clothes that have UVA in them, UVA protection,” she said.

Even with the precautions she takes, Lee knows when to get out of the sun and go inside.

“When I start feeling a little rummy or dizzy or lightheaded, I say that’s enough and go in and get cool,” she said.