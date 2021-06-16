COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento Police Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer accused of domestic violence is no longer facing charges.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says there wasn’t enough evidence against Officer Justin Shepard to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Shepard was arrested in early May but his arraignment was postponed twice. He was placed on administrative leave by the department.

It’s not clear whether he will be re-instated.

The announcement of Shepard’s arrest came just a day after another Sacramento police officer was arrested for two counts of filing a false police report.