By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after several explosives were found during an eviction in Stockton on Wednesday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing an eviction along the 2100 block of E. Stewart Street when several explosives were found.

No details about the explosives have been released, but an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called to the scene.

Several blocks in the immediate area are being evacuated.

Updates to follow.