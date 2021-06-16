STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after several explosives were found during an eviction in Stockton on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will You Get Each Month?
EXPLOSIVES LOCATED!READ MORE: Teaching Hospital Plan Announced For Old Sleep Train Arena Site
While doing an eviction at a house in the 2100 block of E Stewart St in Stockton, deputies found several explosives.
Explosive Ordnance Detonation team is enroute.
Several blocks are being evacuated. Please avoid the area marked in the map below. pic.twitter.com/0A5gWDy1Or
— San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) June 16, 2021
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing an eviction along the 2100 block of E. Stewart Street when several explosives were found.
No details about the explosives have been released, but an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called to the scene.
Several blocks in the immediate area are being evacuated.MORE NEWS: Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car In Modesto Early Monday Morning
Updates to follow.