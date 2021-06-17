SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Multiple counties across the Sacramento region could experience rolling blackouts Thursday evening as high heat puts strain on the state’s power grid.
Megan McFarland, a spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric, said the potentially impacted counties are Kern, Calaveras, Alameda, San Joaquin, Merced, Madera, Kings, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, San Luis Obispo, Marin, San Mateo, Sutter, Sonoma, San Francisco, Monterey, Solano, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Tuolumne, Contra Cost and Fresno.
PG&E said approximately 121,000 customers statewide would see their power shutoff between 7 and 9 p.m., but the utility could not say how many of those people were in the Sacramento region. The outages would last for 1 and 2 hours.
Pacific Gas and Electric's website allows residents to see if their homes are within the impacted areas. The utility listed several block numbers that would be affected by the outages. Users can click here to enter their addresses and see if their homes are within the affected areas.
The announcement of the potential outages comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency Thursday and the state’s power grid operator called for residents to conserve energy for a second consecutive day Friday as a triple-digit heatwave cooks the West.
Though the California Independent System Operator again called for power conservation, PG&E said the agency did not call for rolling blackouts.
PG&E said it is notifying customers of the potential outages. If they do occur, the rolling outages would be the first of the year.