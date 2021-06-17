KEYES (CBS13) — Detectives say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting that left a 16-year-old innocent bystander dead in Keyes.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says, back on May 2, 16-year-old Modesto resident Evan Robinson was killed in a shooting near Martha Avenue and 7th Street. Detectives say their investigation found some sort of fight had happened just before gunshots rang out.
Robinson, who was an innocent bystander, was struck by the gunfire and later died from his injuries.
Investigators were able to identify 19-year-old Keyes resident Ruben Perez as the shooting suspect. Perez was on active probation, detectives say, and had been taking occupational preparedness classes the Stanislaus County Day Reporting Center in Modesto.
Detectives arrested Perez as he showed up to class on Wednesday. He was booked into jail and is now facing homicide charges.
The shooting is still under investigation, detectives say. Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to call detectives at (209) 525-7042.