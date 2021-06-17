NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway in Nevada City as deputies say a man was found dead Wednesday inside a home along Bodie Ridge Road.
According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, it got a call from deputies in the state of Nevada after a highway chase in Eureka County involved another man driving a car registered to an address along Bodie Ridge.
The suspect in that chase died later from a gunshot wound. Though it’s not clear if deputies shot him or if he turned the gun on himself, authorities said.
The identity of the homicide victim has not yet been released. Other information regarding the investigation was also not available.