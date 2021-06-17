SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews are working to restore power in part of Midtown Sacramento after a large tree limb fell Thursday morning.
Power out to about 200 people after tree limb falls near 29th & I crashing on top of this car. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/bzy6tjGdDo
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 17, 2021
The power outage was first reported just after 7 a.m.
It appears a tree fall near 29th and I streets is to blame. The tree came crashing down right on top of a parked car as well, but no injuries have been reported.
About 184 are without power in the Midtown area, according to the SMUD outage map.
SMUD estimates that power will be restored by 1 p.m.