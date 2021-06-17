COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews are working to restore power in part of Midtown Sacramento after a large tree limb fell Thursday morning.

The power outage was first reported just after 7 a.m.

It appears a tree fall near 29th and I streets is to blame. The tree came crashing down right on top of a parked car as well, but no injuries have been reported.

About 184 are without power in the Midtown area, according to the SMUD outage map.

SMUD estimates that power will be restored by 1 p.m.