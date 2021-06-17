STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A 46-year-old Patterson woman was killed in a rural Stanislaus County crash Wednesday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 4 p.m., an SUV and sedan were involved in a crash along Gates Road near Highway 132 west of Modesto. First responders found that both cars had suffered major collision damage.READ MORE: Californians Must Actively Look For Work To Get Unemployment As Of July 11
The driver of the SUV, the Patterson woman, was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. She was not wearing a seatbelt, CHP says.READ MORE: Cal/OSHA Votes To Drop Workplace Mask Rule For Fully Vaccinated Workers
Investigators believe the sedan driver drifted to the right and hit a metal guardrail, causing his car to go right at the SUV. The vehicles then crashed head-on.
The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with major injuries.MORE NEWS: More Tree Limbs Drop In Summer — And Drought Isn’t Helping, Experts Say
Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.