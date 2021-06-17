SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Does your tap water taste a little off right now? Sacramento city leaders say the drought is probably to blame.
The city says they have been recently getting some calls with people reporting an “earthy” taste to their tap water. Some people have also been reporting an off smell as well.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Keyes Shooting That Killed 16-Year-Old Innocent Bystander
Utility staff say, however, the earthy notes are common during the summer months – and are harmless.
With river levels lower than normal, officials say they are not surprised that they’re getting these kinds of calls about water earlier than usual.READ MORE: Judge Denies Restraining Order Against New Sacramento City Council Employee
“We typically receive these calls in late summer or early fall but due to the dry conditions, river levels are lower and water temperatures are higher sooner than usual — causing more organic materials,” said City Water Quality Superintendent Mark Severeid in a statement to the city’s blog posted on Tuesday.
City officials stress that the water is safe to drink despite the earthy taste and smell.
People are advised to add lemon juice or to chill their tap water before drinking to neutralize the off taste.MORE NEWS: James Duncan Harrell, 24, Identified As Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Truckee
The city says, down the line, some future upgrades to Sacramento’s water treatment plants will help remove the earthy taste.