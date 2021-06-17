SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A technician working on a bank ATM machine needed surgery after an unknown suspect stole their work truck and hit them with it, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Drive, just east of the Florin Road exit off of Highway 99.READ MORE: Day 2 Of Heatwave, Families Swim At Elk Grove Aquatic Center To Cool Off
Investigators said it is unclear why the suspect took the truck and if the collision was intentional.READ MORE: East Sacramento Neighborhood Power Turned Off For Maintenance Despite Hot Day
The technician’s injuries were only described as serious and their identity was not released.
The locations of the suspect or the work truck are unknown.MORE NEWS: Counties Around Sacramento Region Could See Rolling Blackouts Thursday Evening
Anyone who may have been a witness to the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.