COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento County, vineyard

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the fire burning in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County:

2:54 p.m.

READ MORE: Raging Fire Tears Through 100-Year-Old Modesto Lumber Yard

Firefighters say they are getting a handle on the flames.

Initially, the fire potentially threatened two homes.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

2:45 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a 15-acre fire in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County.

READ MORE: Several Dogs Rescued In Raid Of Alleged Fighting Dog Breeder In El Dorado County

The fire is burning near Bradshaw Road and Vintage Park Drive.

Sacramento Metro Fire says their crews are at the scene. A total of 15 acres have burned so far, firefighters say, but containment is progressing.

Bradshaw Road is closed in the area due to the incident.

MORE NEWS: Victor Ponce, Fugitive Accused Of Lewd Acts With Child In Sacramento, Arrested In Mexico

Updates to follow.