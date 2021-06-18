SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the fire burning in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County:
Firefighters say they are getting a handle on the flames.
Initially, the fire potentially threatened two homes.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
2:45 p.m.
Firefighters are battling a 15-acre fire in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County.
The fire is burning near Bradshaw Road and Vintage Park Drive.
#MetroFire is o/s of a 15 acre #vegetation fire on #BradshawRd at Vintage Park Dr in #vineyard. Bradshaw Rd is closed in the area and containment on the fire is progressing. pic.twitter.com/O91Hu3WBne
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 18, 2021
Sacramento Metro Fire says their crews are at the scene. A total of 15 acres have burned so far, firefighters say, but containment is progressing.
Bradshaw Road is closed in the area due to the incident.
