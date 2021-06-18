FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A firefighter is in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest while fighting a house fire in Fairfield.
The Fairfield Fire Department says their crews responded to a first-alarm house fire along Arkansas Street Thursday afternoon. The fire was found towards the back of the home and was quickly put out with minimal damage caused.READ MORE: Sedan Crashes Under Big Rig On I-5 In Stockton, No Injuries Reported
However, during the overhaul phase of the incident, authorities say a 33-year-old firefighter collapsed.READ MORE: 2nd Suspect Arrested In Keyes Shooting That Left Innocent Teen Bystander Dead
Medics found that the firefighter had suffered a cardiac arrest. CPR and advanced life support was started immediately and the firefighter was rushed to the Northbay Medical Center.
In the emergency room, authorities say doctors and nurses were able to regain the firefighter’s pulse.MORE NEWS: California Allows People To Search For Their Digital Record Of COVID-19 Vaccination
The firefighter – whose name has not been released at this point – is now in critical but stable condition, the department says.