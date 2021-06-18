FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A fire burning in Solano County closed down part of Interstate 680 near Fairfield on Friday evening.
According to the California Highway Patrol, all southbound lanes of I-680 were closed at Marshview Road and the Marshview on-ramp to the interstate was also closed. The fire was burning in that area.
A Caltrans camera captured smoke blanketing part of the freeway.
The CHP said it is unknown when the lanes will reopen. Further details on the fire have not yet been released.
This is a developing story.