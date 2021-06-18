CAPAY (CBS13) – A parolee is facing an attempted murder charge for a shooting that happened at a bed and breakfast in Yolo County last week, authorities said on Friday.
On the evening of June 10, a man was shot in the thigh at the Capay Bed and Breakfast along Highway 16 between Brooks and Esparto, west of Woodland, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting victim was released from the hospital the next day.
Brian McDonald, 35, was identified as the suspected shooter and a parolee. On Thursday, June 17, he was spotted as a passenger of a U-Haul along County Road 27. The sheriff's department said the U-Haul truck was stopped as investigators were looking into s report of a suspicious vehicle near a residence that was recently burglarized along County Road 27.
As deputies attempted to approach the U-Haul, McDonald allegedly told the driver to get out, and McDonald drove off from the scene, investigators said. McDonald reportedly abandoned the truck in Woodland at a restaurant parking lot on Main and East streets.
The sheriff's office said McDonald was arrested along Johnson Street after leading a foot chase over fences, through yards and over rooftops.
McDonald was booked into the Yolo County Jail on the attempted murder charge for the June 10 shooting and a carjacking charge for taking the U-Haul.