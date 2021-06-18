COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
MODESTO (CBS13) — A landmark lumber yard that has called Modesto home for 100 years was damaged in a raging fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters were soon battling a raging blaze. (Credit: Modesto Fire)

Modesto Fire says, just after midnight, their crews initially responded to a report of a fire along the train tracks to the south side of American Lumber along 9th Street. Firefighters soon found a trash fire – but they then noticed a fire by the lumber yard’s warehouse.

More crews were called to the scene and the incident quickly went to three-alarm. At one point, Modesto Fire says they had more than 60 firefighters at the scene.

Several warehouses were burned in the fire, along with three to four storage units. Some forklifts, a sawmill and other equipment were also lost in the fire.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene. (Credit: Modesto Fire)

Firefighters were able to save the lumber yard’s showroom, office space, and a large warehouse west of the property.

Crews will be remaining at the scene through the morning putting out hot spots.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.