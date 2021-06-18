NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after someone was found dead at a Nevada City property on Thursday.
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the property along the 26000 block of North Bloomfield Road after they got information about a possible homicide.
On the premises, a person’s body was found. No details about the person, including their name and age, have been released at this point.
After interviewing some witnesses and collecting evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for 57-year-old Russell H. Rippetoe and he was taken into custody without incident.
Multiple weapons belonging to Rippetoe were also seized by deputies at the scene.
Deputies say Rippetoe lived in a trailer at the property.
Exactly what led up to the person’s death is still unclear.