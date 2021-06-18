SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who is accused of running over an ATM worker in South Sacramento on Thursday.

Investigators were checking cameras and interviewing witnesses to find the person they say put the technician in the hospital.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Drive, just east of the Florin Road exit off of Highway 99.

Sgt. Rod Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the technician was repairing a Wells Fargo ATM and the vehicle that hit him was his own.

“Somebody tried to commandeer that vehicle. In doing so, that technician was hit by that vehicle and received serious injuries,” said Sgt. Grassman.

In the busy shopping center along Stockton Boulevard, investigators say they’re relying on building cameras to find the driver. A nearby business showed CBS13 surveillance video that shows the moments after the suspect allegedly struck the worker.

Loraine Rogers visits the shopping center often.

“I just thought ‘Oh my God, have mercy.’ My heart goes out to him and his family,” she said.

Rogers said the worst part for her is that the victim was simply doing his job.

“We’re already going through trying times, people out of work, but then again the man that was trying to do his job and take care of his family – that’s so sad and my heart goes out to him and his family,” she said.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and into surgery immediately, having suffered major injuries.

The suspect has not been caught.