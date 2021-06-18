SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Mexican citizen wanted in Sacramento County on suspicion of lewd acts with a child has been arrested after years on the run.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says their detectives originally investigated Victor Ponce back in 2014, but he fled to Mexico before charges were brought.
However, on Thursday, the sheriff's office announced that Ponce had been arrested in Mexico.
With the help of the FBI, Ponce has been extradited from Mexico and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.
Ponce, now 47, is facing 16 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 using force/violence/duress. He’s also facing two counts of showing lewd material to a minor.