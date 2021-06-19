STOCKTON (CBS13) – One man was arrested in Stockton this week after nearly 400 pounds of illegal fireworks and drugs were found inside of a home, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.
David Torres, 37, faces a dozen charges including four counts of child endangerment, drugs and weapons charges.
More than a pound of methamphetamine, one-eight of an ounce of cocaine, and two loaded guns were seized by authorities serving a search warrant Thursday along North Golden Gate Avenue. Investigators said all items seized during the search of the home were within reach of four children who lived there.
The sheriff’s office said it received a tip about the illegal fireworks the week prior.
With the Fourth of July approaching, the sheriff's office said this fireworks bust should serve as a reminder of the danger of fires, property damage and serious injury illegal fireworks can cause.
“Any type of aerial shells, skyrockets, Roman candles, bottle rockets, or firecrackers are illegal in California. In other words, if it explodes, flies in the air, or moves in an uncontrollable manner, it’s illegal to sell, buy, transport, or use. Penalties could be as high as $50,000 and up to one year in jail,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.