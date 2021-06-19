PATTERSON (CBS13) – Investigators in Stanislaus County are looking for potential witnesses to a crash that left a 70-year-old pedestrian dead earlier in the week, Patterson Police Services said on Saturday.
According to Patterson Police, the collision happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Las Palmas Avenue and 1st Street.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed the 70-year-old was trying to cross the street in a construction zone, outside of a crosswalk, when he was hit by a pickup truck. He was identified as Patterson resident Sam Cirrincione.
After about 30 minutes of CPR, Cirrincione was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
The drive of the truck reportedly stopped at the scene. Drugs, alcohol and vehicle speed were not believed to be factors.
Patterson Police Services is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Deputy Doug Adams at 209-595-0642.