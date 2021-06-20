COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews extinguished a fire at a tire shop in North Sacramento on Sunday.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire happened at Unique Tire and Wheels along Del Paso Boulevard near Evergreen Street.

Footage from the scene shows heavy smoke in the sky above the area. Firefighters said the blaze was upgraded to a three-alarm fire but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more on this throughout the night.