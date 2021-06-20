SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews extinguished a fire at a tire shop in North Sacramento on Sunday.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire happened at Unique Tire and Wheels along Del Paso Boulevard near Evergreen Street.
Incident Final: Fire at Unique Tires & Wheels on Del Paso Blvd near Evergreen Street has been extinguished and the investigation is set to begin. Firefighters did a good job of keeping the fire from spreading to adjacent structures. pic.twitter.com/7GzdTIYjgS
Footage from the scene shows heavy smoke in the sky above the area. Firefighters said the blaze was upgraded to a three-alarm fire but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more on this throughout the night.