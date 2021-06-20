SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco’s four home runs, and the Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2 on Sunday.

Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastrzemski combined with Flores for consecutive homers in the first off Zach Eflin (2-6). San Francisco has 107 home runs, tied with Toronto for the major league lead.

Sammy Long (1-0), a 25-year-old left-hander who debuted June 9, won his first major league start. Long allowed two runs and four hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He retired 10 of his final 11 batters.

J.T. Realmuto homered and had three of the Phillies’ four hits. Philadelphia has lost four of six.

Eflin allowed seven runs — six earned — and nine hits in five innings. He is 0-5 in his last seven starts.

Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the second straight day, Flores homered in the first and fifth to raise his season total to six, then was replaced by a pinch-runner after singling in the seventh.

Crawford hit a two-run homer in the third and is five shy of his career-high of 21 set in 2015. Crawford added a two-run double in the ninth and needs four RBIs to move past JT Snow for ninth in San Francisco history.

The two-time All-Star shortstop also made a defensive gem with a barehanded grab and throw on Luke Williams’ infield grounder in the third.

Realmuto doubled in the first, hit his seventh home run in the third and singled in the sixth.

BREBBIA BACK IN THE BIGS

Just over a year after Tommy John’s surgery, Giants right-hander John Brebbia made a successful return to the majors and pitched a perfect ninth inning, punching the air after striking out Rafael Marchan to end the game. Brebbia, activated from the 60-day injured kist before the game, underwent surgery on June 1, 2020, while with St. Louis. He signed with San Francisco six months later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Aaron Sanchez (biceps tightness) was transferred to the 60-day IL. … LHP Connor Menez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Philadelphia opens a two-game homestand against Washington on Tuesday, when RHP Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.15 ERA) faces the Nationals for the third time this season.

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (7-2, 3.01 ERA) takes a three-game winning streak into Tuesday’s start against the Angels in Los Angeles. During the streak, DeSclafani has 17 strikeouts and two walks in 20 innings.