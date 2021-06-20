ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man is in custody accused of making violent threats toward shoppers and businesses at the Roseville Galleria, police said on Sunday.
The Roseville Police Department said it received reports of the individual at around 3 p.m. Officers were able to detain the suspect immediately on arrival.
He was booked into the Placer County Jail on charges related to the threats. Roseville police said the man, whose identity was not released, appeared to be under the influence.
No one was injured and no weapons were found on the suspect, police said.