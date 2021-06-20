NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in North Sacramento, police said.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the collision happened at around 9:10 p.m. along Northgate Boulevard near Interstate 80.
A man was walking in the area when he was hit by a vehicle. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived.
There is no description of a suspect or suspect vehicle.
Police said the collision forced a temporary closure of Northgate Boulevard and the I-80 on- and off-ramps.